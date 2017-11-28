Apple announces App Store review downtime for December 23-27

Apple today has shared its annual App Store review shutdown window which will be the same as last year, December 23-27.

AirPods

In an update on its Developer website, Apple shared a reminder that new apps and updates won’t be accepted during the scheduled holiday downtime and encourages developers to plan ahead.

The busiest season on the App Store is almost here. Make sure your apps are up-to-date and ready for the holidays. New apps and app updates will not be accepted December 23 to 27 (Pacific Time), so any releases should be submitted, approved, and scheduled in advance. Other iTunes Connect and developer account features will remain available.

The announcement also reiterates the new ways developers can use promotions, features, and events with the updated App Store in iOS 11.

With the new App Store on iOS 11, you can let customers know about promotions, upcoming features, and events within your app at any time using the promotional text field. Your app’s promotional text appears at the top of the description and is up to 170 characters long.

Apple also shared a support page with tips and tricks for submitting apps and updates here. As for customers, there won’t be any changes during the downtime except for updates not coming through between December 23-27.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: