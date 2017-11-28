iHeartRadio adds support for podcasts to its CarPlay application

iHeartRadio is expanding its CarPlay application. The company announced today that it is adding support for podcasts to the app, alongside several new features that make the podcast experience as seamless as possible…

The company touts that “Continue Listening” is a feature that allows you to pick up right where you left off in your last podcast, every time you startup your car. In terms of discovery, iHeartRadio offers a “Podcast Topics” interface that lets you scroll through 18 different categories for topics that may interest you.

All of your podcasts in the iHeartRadio CarPlay app are stored under the “Your Podcasts” interface and update every time a new episode is released.

Expanding on CarPlay’s already user-friendly interface, this latest update introduces podcasts through a number of exciting new features. “Continue Listening” lets you resume your last podcast right where you left off, without even having to think.

Apple, of course, offers its own Podcasts app for CarPlay, but for those that already use iHeartRadio regularly in their car this might be an easier option. The company first updated its app with CarPlay support all the way back in 2014.

