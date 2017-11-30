PSA: iPhone X ship times improve to 1 week from Apple, order now and get it Dec 8

iPhone X shipping estimates continue to improve rapidly from Apple. Following estimates dropping to 1-2 weeks last week, Apple today has refreshed estimates to show a common delivery date of December 8th, meaning you’ll get your device one week after you order…

Despite early estimates reaching 5-6 weeks, Apple has done an excellent job of improving iPhone X production and working alongside production partners and suppliers to do so. There was doubt about the iPhone X’s availability through the crucial holiday shopping season, but that has seemingly become a non-issue.

Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities last week released an investor note in which he attributed the iPhone X’s quickly improving demand to Apple’s work with suppliers. Kuo refuted reports from other analysts who claimed the improving demand was due to low supply. As we explained:

The analyst says that Hon Hai’s shipments of iPhone X units have climbed to 440,000 to 550,000 units per day. That’s up dramatically from the 50,000 to 100,000 being shipped per day just 1-2 months ago.

Originally, many investors were wary about iPhone X demand through 2017 and predicted that supply would remain constrained into 2018, even as late as the spring, but that’s not the case. Head to Apple.com now if you’ve been waiting to get your hands on the iPhone X. Stock also continues to improve at Apple Stores around the country, so be sure to try there as well.

