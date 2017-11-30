Vine cofounder reveals he’s working on a ‘follow-up’ to the popular video app

Vine, the viral six-second video sharing app may be making a return, at least in some fashion. Don Hofmann, Vine cofounder and former CEO, announced in a series of tweets this afternoon that he is beginning work on a “follow-up” to the popular service, which Twitter acquired in 2012 and shut down last summer.

In the tweets, Hofmann explained that he is funding development for the new app himself and currently views it as a side-project. For those unfamiliar, he recently founded a mysterious startup called Interspace, and he calls the work going on there “quite exciting.”

At this point, it’s unclear what Hofmann intends for the Vine follow-up to be. He said on Twitter that he has “nothing else to share yet” but will offer more details “as it develops.” He declined to offer more details to Business Insider.

Twitter originally acquired Vine in 2012 for around $30 million and Hofmann served as CEO until 2014. Last year, Twitter announced that it was shutting down Vine as it struggled to grow the business side of it. The service finally shut down earlier this year and transitioned into a basic Vine Camera application.

Seeing that Hofmann is keeping the majority of his focus on Interspace, it may be awhile until anything materializes in the form of a follow-up to Vine, but nevertheless there’s hope for folks who were avid fans of the service. Would you be interested in a follow-up to Vine or do you think it’s better off left in the past? Let us know down in the comments.

i'm going to work on a follow-up to vine. i've been feeling it myself for some time and have seen a lot of tweets, dms, etc. — dom hofmann (@dhof) November 30, 2017

i'm funding it myself as an outside project, so it doesn't interfere with the (quite exciting) work we're doing at the company, which is my first priority — dom hofmann (@dhof) November 30, 2017

nothing else to share yet, but more as it develops — dom hofmann (@dhof) November 30, 2017

