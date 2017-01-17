Vine officially transitions into simplified Vine Camera app on iOS and Android

As Twitter officially winds down its six-second video sharing service Vine today, the app on iOS and Android has transformed into the Vine Camera app as expected. As we noted earlier today, Vine the social network is officially closing its doors as today marks the last day that users are able to download their content from the service.

The new Vine Camera app allows users to make the classic six-second looping videos and share them instantly to Twitter or save them to their camera roll. The app also includes Vine’s classic creation tools, such as multi-clip trimming, grid overlay, AF focus, ghost tool, and draft support.

Here’s how Twitter describes the new app:

The Vine Camera is for making 6 second looping videos. You can post the videos directly to Twitter or save them to your phone. Videos that are posted From the Vine Camera to Twitter will loop. Create 6 second looping videos with multiple cuts

Edit your video to create a perfect loop

Includes standard Vine creation tools: multi-clip trimming, grid overlay, AF focus, ghost tool, flash and front-facing camera

Save drafts for later while you create The Vine Camera supports iPhone 4s and up, running iOS9+.

As part of the wind down process, Twitter has started looping all videos that are 6.5 seconds or shorter in its iOS and Android apps, as well.

The new Vine Camera app comes as an update to the Vine app itself. Once you update to version 6.0 of the app, it will be renamed Vine Camera and switched over to the new functionality.

The new Vine Camera app is available from the App Store and Play Store now. Download it or update your existing Vine app to take advantage.