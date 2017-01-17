PSA: Now is your last chance to download your Vine videos, or turn them into GIFs

The Vine video service officially closes today, so if you have any Vine videos online that aren’t safely stored in your camera roll, you only have a few hours to save them.

The Vine app allows you to download your stored videos (Profile page → Save Videos), which you can do either directly to your phone or get a download link which also preserves the Like and Re-vine data. Alternatively, Giphy has a free service that automatically converts each of your Vine videos into animated GIFs …

You simply enter your profile URL and Giphy converts your entire Vine library into GIFs and emails you a link when it’s done.

To use the service, go to the dedicated page on the company’s website, register for a Giphy account if you don’t already have one and then just paste in the link to your profile and Giphy does the rest.

Vine will be replaced by a new app that allows you to shoot 6.5-second videos and post them direct to Twitter, where they will display as loops, just as they did on Vine itself.