Vine to officially shut down and transition to new ‘Vine Camera’ app on January 17

Back in October, Twitter announced that it was shutting down the popular 6-second video sharing service Vine. After outcry from users, however, Twitter slightly revised those plans, saying that the Vine app would be replaced with a new Vine Camera app, but that the community as is would still be shuttered.

Now, Vine has confirmed a date for the shutdown, saying on a FAQ page that the Vine app will transform into the Vine Camera app on January 17th.

The company says that the Vine Camera app will allow you to make 6.5 second looping videos and post them directly to Twitter or save them to your camera roll. The app won’t support sharing to the Vine community as we know it, instead functioning essentially as an offline creation-oriented app.

You have until January 17th to download your Vines from the iOS and Android apps, as well as the vine.co website. After January 17th, vine.co will become an archive of clips, allowing you to view all of the Vines created.

Vine also notes that after the service itself shuts down, all videos that are 6.5 seconds or shorter in length will loop on Twitter, preserving one of the more iconic features of the platform.

On January 17th, expect an update to transition the Vine app to Vine Camera, and until then, start downloading all of your super creative 6 second videos or else risk losing them for good.