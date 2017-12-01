Many iPhone users suffering from random reboots & crashes due to date/time bug affecting notifications

Just days after the huge root security flaw on macOS earlier this week, a growing number of iPhone and iPad users are reporting serious reboot and respring issues. The problem, detailed in a growing Reddit thread and on Twitter, seems to stem from apps that use local notifications, such as reminder applications like Headspace and Calm…

According to affected users, the issues first began when the time turned to 12:15AM on December 2nd in their area. Once that time struck, their iPhone began “respringing” nearly instantly.

Respringing is when the iPhone essentially goes through a soft reboot. It never fully shuts down, but the Home screen is reloading itself. In other cases, however, users report that their device fully shuts down and reboots.

One Reddit user claims to have spoken with a senior Apple representative who informed him that the company is working on a fix.