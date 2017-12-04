9to5Toys Lunch Break: Sony Wireless Headphones $113, Anker Amazon sale from $6, Polaroid iPhone Printer $78, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Sony Extra Bass Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones hit $113 (Amazon all-time low)
Smartphone Accessories: Jaybird Freedom F5 Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones for $50, more
Anker’s new Amazon sale has deals from $6: iPhone X cases, cables, speakers, more
Polaroid’s ZIP iOS/Android Printer w/ Zero Ink Tech hits Amazon low at $78 shipped
Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air 256GB is $920 shipped, $29 less than Black Friday
Bloons Supermonkey 2 now matching all-time low on the App Store: $1 (Reg. $3)
- Dungeon Survival iOS RPG now FREE for first time ever (Reg. $1)
- The Apple Design Award-winning Enlight hits lowest price in years at just $3
MORE NEW DEALS:
Brother’s AirPrint-enabled All-in-One Laser Printer under $100 (Reg. up to $140)
- Play the addictive Double Ditto Family Party Game for $13 (Reg. $25), today only at Amazon
- The Vacu Vin Wine Saver Pump hits its all-time low at under $7 Prime shipped
- Eddie Bauer takes up to 60% off sitewide: jackets, boots, sweatshirts & more
- The sleek Victronix Swiss Army Multi-tool is down to $32 shipped (Reg. $45)
- Colorware’s customizable metal/wood/leather PS4 Pro skins are now available
- For $24, you can upgrade to 802.11ac w/ Belkin’s wireless router (Reg. $40+)
- Target offers Star Wars Last Jedi LEGO sets at new all-time lows from $20, more
- Banana Republic takes 40% off your entire purchase + an extra 20% off outerwear
- Best Buy offers a $10 credit when picking up $10+ orders in-store
- These LEGO Star Wars Watches make perfect stocking stuffers: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Earth 3D Atlas, Bloons Supermonkey 2, KooZac, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Dishonored DOTO $16, Monopoly Switch $20, more
- Bring home the First Alert Z-Wave Smoke Detector for $26.50 shipped (Reg. $44)
- Your workspace deserves this 29-inch LG UltraWide monitor: $180 (Reg. $260)
- Razor’s Power Core E100 delivers an electric two-wheel ride for $91 (Reg. $120)
- Get the Tim Cook-approved Nebia Spa Shower for $499, today only at Amazon ($150 off)
- Complete your garage setup with the PORTER-CABLE Compressor and Brad Nailer Kit for $110
- Reebok updates your workout wardrobe by taking an extra 30% off sale items from $10
- Fill your Christmas tree with these festive ornaments from $5, today only at Amazon
- Save on power tools at Amazon: Makita 12V Cordless Drill Kit for $67, more
- Today only, save up to 30% on LEGO, K’NEX and other building kits at Amazon from $8
- Get into the holiday spirit with 1byone Christmas Laser Light Projector for $53
NEW PRODUCTS:
Best Console Game Releases for December: Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Okami HD, more
Hands-on: Atomos Sumo 19 Monitor and Recorder – a great end-to-end video tool
- Color Swing is the ambient mood lamp that adapts to its surroundings
- Amazon introduces Alexa for Business with $700 Echo bundle
- Hex announces slick official Star Wars iPhone cases ahead of The Last Jedi premiere
- AmazonBasics releases new iPhone X/8 wallet and detachable cases for $28
- Philips unveils new Roku HDTVs starting at just $349, available now
- November’s noteworthy LEGO Ideas builds: Medieval Bakery, Article Cruiser and more
- Vintage cues give new life to TV design on this gorgeous concept
- Destiny 2 adds Alexa functionality and introduces new Ghost speaker add-on
- Selena Gomez unveils her collaboration with PUMA and we’re showing you our top picks
- This Qi wireless charger beats Apple to the punch, powers iPhone & Watch simultaneously
- Super Mario cereal slated to hit super market shelves again with an amiibo surprise
- Trek is a motorized camera slider system with the unique ability to curve
- The new Jim Beam smart decanter is like Amazon Echo for bourbon drinkers
- Point is the Friendly Home Alarm that doesn’t require cameras to keep you safe
- The Best Christmas Stockings to buy now under $50
- You have to see LEGO’s new 2,400+ piece 1950’s-style Downtown Diner set