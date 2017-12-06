Apple posts new job positions for ‘Path Forward’ return to work program

Apple has posted new job positions in conjunction with Path Forward’s Spring 2018 San Francisco return to work program.

Path Forward announced last month that Apple would be one of nine companies to offer paid return to work internships as a part of its latest program, here’s how it works:

As a part of the program, our partners are offering paid return to work internships that will begin in February and March of 2018. The Path Forward program is open to mid-career professionals who have at least 5 years of professional experience and are looking to return to work after taking a career pause of at least two years for caregiving. These opportunities will span a wide range of functions including hardware engineering, software engineering, marketing, product management, professional services, and HR.

In the last few days, Apple has posted a total of eight positions ranging from various hardware engineering roles, iOS engineer, radiographer, and more. Apple’s Path Forward postings note its paid internships will last 16 weeks. Path Forward has shared that 80% of participants were offered ongoing employment after their internship.

Path Forward will be holding a free career seminar on January 10 ahead of the Spring 2018 program that will give candidates a chance to meet recruiters from Apple and other participating companies. Path Forward is asking those interested in attending to fill out this web form.

