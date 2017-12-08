Type ‘let it snow’ into the Apple Store app on iOS for a surprise holiday easter egg

Apple is getting into the holiday spirit this year. The company recently released an update to its Apple Store app on iOS, and hidden in that update is a neat little easter egg…

Simply head into the app, tap on the search icon in the upper-right corner, and type “let it snow.” You should then see snowflakes start to fall from the top of your display. Pretty cool, right? Shake your device to watch the snow move like a snow globe.

Apple usually doesn’t do things like easter eggs, so this is a nice little moment in the Apple Store app that’s pretty out of characteristic. A reddit user was first to discover this easter egg, and Rene Ritchie shared a brief video on Instagram showing it off. Try for yourself and let us know what you think down in the comments.

For more holiday cheer from Apple, check out the company’s annual holiday ad right here and view details of its holiday gift guide here.

Check out the “let it snow” easter egg in action below: