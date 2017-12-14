Apple’s promised Podcast Analytics feature now available in beta

9to5Mac Happy Hour on Apple Podcasts

Apple unveiled Podcast Analytics over the summer at WWDC, and today the new feature for podcasters is finally available in beta. From June on Podcast Analytics:

This feature will allow podcasters to learn more about their listeners. For instance, analytics information will include the total hours listened to a specific episode, the average minutes per listener, the abandonment point, and average completion rate. Podcast Analytics will also show if listeners are skipping over ads or not.

Podcasters can access the new analytics feature starting today from iTunes Connect at podcastsconnect.apple.com/analytics. Apple notes that the data “includes devices with iOS 11 or iTunes 12.7, or later” and may be delayed by up to three days.

Podcasts can be browsed by show to view devices (total number of unique devices that a show has been played), total time listened (total number of hours a show has been listened to across all devices), and time per device (average time a show has been listened to per device).

Browsing by episode reveals device count, total time listened, time per device, and average consumption percentage (how much of an episode has been played per device) per episode.

The new analytics data also shows podcasts top countries by device, total time listened by subscriber and non-subscribers, as well as graphed trends by various metrics.

As part of the beta period, Apple is soliciting podcaster feedback from iTunes Connect as well. Apple will have more documentation on the new feature here shortly.

