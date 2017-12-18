US Apple Online Store now offers next-day delivery on all iPhone X models

Well over a month since the phone’s debut, Apple appears to have finally caught up to the demand for the new iPhone X. All models in the US Apple Online Store are now listed as truly in stock; new iPhone X orders will deliver tomorrow.

The combination of strong demand for the new $999+ phone and production difficulties has meant the iPhone X has been supply constrained since launch. Numerous eBay scalpers continue to sell the device at inflated prices, although that should stop now it is readily in-stock.

Whilst the iPhone X delivers tomorrow in the US and many worldwide Apple Store regions, customers looking for AirPods will not be so lucky. Apple’s truly-wireless earbuds are sold out through to the end of the year, presumably a very popular holiday shopping gift.

The US Apple Store is offering 1-day delivery for iPhone X, availability of in-store pickup options varies on the particular store although most locations have iPhone X available to pickup today. Obviously, the Apple Store isn’t the only place to get an iPhone X if you are still looking for one. Third-party carriers and resellers also seem to have an abundance of stock now.

Analysts predicted that shipping times would fall as Apple worked through the backlog of orders, but remain confident that iPhone X customer demand remains strong.

Apple released first-quarter fiscal guidance at its last earnings call that implies record-breaking revenue, profitability, and iPhone unit sales. Consensus estimates suggest Apple will sell clear of 83 million iPhones in the holiday quarter, beating its previous record of 78 million iPhones. With much of those sales coming from iPhone X, Apple’s bottom line will be very healthy to boot with a rise in iPhone average selling price.

