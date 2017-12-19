Starwars enters at #16 in top 25 worst passwords of the year

- Dec. 19th 2017 7:51 am PT

SplashData has compiled its annual ranking of the worst passwords of the year, and reports that the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi appears to have inspired a new entry into the top 25: starwars …

“Unfortunately, while the newest episode may be a fantastic addition to the Star Wars franchise, ‘starwars’ is a dangerous password to use,” said Morgan Slain, CEO of SplashData, Inc. “Hackers are using common terms from pop culture and sports to break into accounts online because they know many people are using those easy-to-remember words.”

123456 remains the most popular rubbish password, just ahead of … password. In third place, security is boosted by 16% as people opt for 1234567, and some even go for the ultra-secure version: 12345678.

Starwars isn’t the only new entry this year.

For the romantics out there, the self-focused “loveme” has been replaced on this year’s list with “iloveyou.” Other new appearances on the list include “letmein”, “monkey”, “hello”, “freedom”, “whatever” and “trustno1.” One other new entry is “qazwsx” from the two left columns on standard keyboards – demonstrating the importance of avoiding simple patterns.

You can see the full top 25 ranking below. The company estimates that 10% of the population uses one or more of them.

Rank

Password

Change from 2015

1

123456

Unchanged

2

Password

Unchanged

3

12345678

Up 1

4

qwerty

Up 2

5

12345

Down 2

6

123456789

New

7

letmein

New

8

1234567

Unchanged

9

football

Down 4

10

iloveyou

New

11

admin

Up 4

12

welcome

Unchanged

13

monkey

New

14

login

Down 3

15

abc123

Down 1

16

starwars

New

17

123123

New

18

dragon

Up 1

19

passw0rd

Down 1

20

master

Up 1

21

hello

New

22

freedom

New

23

whatever

New

24

qazwsx

New

25

trustno1

New

Our advice is always to use a strong, unique password for each website and service you use, using Keychain or a third-party password manager to remember them for you.

