Wikipedia for iOS adds new black mode for iPhone X’s OLED display

Joining the ever-growing list of apps adding support and optimization for iPhone X, Wikipedia has updated its iOS app with a new “Black” mode that takes full advantage of the device’s OLED display…

Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover

The update comes as part of version 5.7.3 of Wikipedia for iOS. In addition to the new “Black reading theme,” you also get improvements to article loading and data usage, as well as new appearance options:

What’s New in Version 5.7.3 “Black” reading theme, perfect for OLED devices

Faster article loading and less data use. Now images are only downloaded when about to be displayed (or saved).

Appearance option to have info boxes open by default

Lots of other small bug fixes.

In order to enable the new OLED-focused theme, launch Wikipedia for iPhone, tap the settings icon in the upper-left corner, choose “Appearance” and switch to the “Black” option. The black theme does look pretty slick on the OLED iPhone X and it’s certainly nice to see developers taking advantage of the new display capabilities.

Wikipedia is a free download on the App Store.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: