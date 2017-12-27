Apple dominated the competition with new device activations leading up to Christmas

New data from Flurry Analytics shows Apple continuing to dominate with new device activations during the week leading up to Christmas Day. iPhones and iPads made up 44% of devices measured by Flurry from December 19 to December 25 with second seen as a distant second at 26%.

9to5Mac Happy Hour

Flurry captures all other phone and tablet makers in the single digits with Huawei, Xiaomi, Motorola, LG, Oppo, and Vivo each falling between 5% and 2%. Flurry says its analytics are used by over a million mobile apps across 2.1 billion devices.

Similar to last year, 44% of new phone and tablet activations were Apple devices. While Samsung dominates global market share, they fell short as the gift of choice during the holiday season, with only 26% of activated devices in the lead up to Christmas. Samsung’s activation rate is up 5% from the 2016 holiday season, which can likely be attributed to the 2017 introduction of the Galaxy S8 after the late 2016 recall of their malfunctioning Note devices.

While the battle between Apple and Samsung is no surprise, Flurry’s data on exactly which iPhones were gifted this year is rather interesting.

The year old iPhone 7 accounted for the most activations at 15.1%, followed by the iPhone 6 at 14.9% and brand new iPhone X at 14.7%. The also new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus models were beat out by the iPhone 6s and iPhone 7 Plus with an appropriate 8.1% and 8.7% of activations.

Flurry also captures data on device form factor over the years which shows larger screened phones, or phablets, making up the majority of new devices activated during the week leading up to Christmas. Full sized tablets remained generally unchanged with small screened tablets and medium screened phones giving up the most shares to large screened phones activated.

Check out the full report at Flurry for more details.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: