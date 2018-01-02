9to5Toys Lunch Break: MacBook Air $270 off, Logitech 2S Wireless Mouse $80, Jaybird F5 Headphones $50, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Save nearly $270 on Apple’s 256GB 13-inch MacBook Air: $930 shipped
Logitech’s MX Master 2S Wireless Mouse is a 9to5 favorite, now $80 (Reg. $100)
Jaybird Freedom F5 Wireless Headphones return to $50 at Best Buy
iTunes New Year’s Movie Bundle Sale has new 4K titles, classics and more
Turn your Apple Watch into the perfect workout device: Twelve South ActionSleeve at $15
Starborn Anarkist space shooter now free on the App Store (Reg. $3)
Hands-on: Bento Stack is a great organization tool for Apple accessories
MORE NEW DEALS:
Logitech’s Harmony 700 Universal Remote controls 8 devices for $50 (Reg. $120)
Stay online when the power goes out thanks to APC’s 125VA UPS: $20 (Reg. $30)
- Nike is offering an extra 25% off: Free RN, Air Max, Jordan & more w/ deals from $9
- Enjoy movies in other rooms of the house with this Insignia 40-inch 1080p HDTV for just $180
- Gifted an Echo? Give it 3 months of Amazon’s Music Unlimited Service for just $1
- Add Sengled’s smart bulb starter kit to your new Amazon Echo for $34 (Reg. $53)
- Yamaha 5.1-Ch. 4K A/V Home Theater Receiver for $265 shipped
- Yamaha’s Bluetooth Soundbar w/ subwoofer drops to $155 shipped
- Gift Cards up to 20% off: Nike, GameStop, Jiffy Lube, Domino’s, JCPenney, more
- This 10-pack of highly-rated 1-ft. extension cords is down to $14.50 (Reg. $20)
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Power Strip with 4 USB Ports and 4 Outlets $16, more
- Attach your camera to anything with the Delkin Three-Arm Suction Mount for $60 (Reg. $110)
- Start your year w/ a new NordicTrack Treadmill from $450 in today’s Gold Box
- LG details impressive 88-inch 8K OLED display ahead of CES 2018
- Amazon’s 1-Day Nutrition Sale has top-sellers from Optimum, more starting at $8
- Remington’s 13-Piece Pro Self-Haircut Kit is back down to $28.50
- Grab a brand new ZYLISS Classic Rotary Cheese Grater for under $11 Prime shipped
- Target’s Beauty Box is live and filled with 7 top brand samples for $7 shipped
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Plants vs Zombies GW2 $7, Xbox One Hot Wheels $180, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Civilization VI, 2Do, more
- Assemble these adorable LEGO Classic Creativity Sets for just under $4 each (25% off)
- Clarks Winter Sale offers up to 50% off sitewide + an additional 20% off clearance
NEW PRODUCTS:
Review: Technic BMW R 1200 GS Adventure is a sturdy kit and an even more solid bargain
Suzy Snooze is an all-in-one sleep aid/monitor for babies and toddlers
- Introducing the ‘world’s smallest mobile phone’ that actually works as a backup
- Save or splurge winter fashion items with prices starting at $15
- Jerry and the gang assemble in an upcoming Seinfeld point & click adventure game
- Amazon saw record sales during the holiday season with more than 4-million Prime sign-ups
- These smart home gadgets take your new Amazon Echo or Google Home to the next level
- PITTA is the first all-in-one transformative 4K selfie drone
- Carry-on essentials to have while traveling this holiday season
- Fat Shark’s new starter kit brings first-person view drone racing to the mainstream
- iKeyp unveils new Bolt Smart Safe ahead of CES 2018 w/ app control, more
- Alexa dominated 2017, but what’s ahead for Amazon’s voice assistant?
- Apollo is the ‘World’s First USB-C Power Bank’ to recharge in just 20 minutes
- Rad Power Bikes opens pre-orders for its 2018 inventory, starting at $1,499
- Vehroot Shelf lets you mount a phone or tablet as your car stereo
- Wink integrates with Sonos to automatically play music throughout your smart home
- Control all your services/streaming boxes with the Caavo voice remote & hub
- Amazon announces annual Digital Day sale on December 29th, previews deals
- Shapa smart scale says goodbye to weight measurements, favors personalized feedback
- The LEGO Christmas Story House just hit its goal to become a reality
- Hand knit throw blankets are all the trend and we’re sharing where you can find one
- IK’s Syntronik for iOS brings 38 classic synth emulations to your mobile setup
- Vi Personal Trainer Earbuds take your workout to the next level w/ AI coaching and more
- Blitzen takes your booze on a wild and cold rooftop ride w/ 100-lb. magnets
- Codey Rocky is the newest coding companion robot your kids will love
- The stellar puzzle-platfomer Fez is now available on iOS [Video]
- You’ll never have to tie shoe laces again with the Zubits magnetic system
- What to give your pet during the holiday season from $7
- Amazon announces holiday shipping perks and cut-off dates + Walmart, Best Buy, more
- Gamevice MFi Controller adds support for iPhone X and Sphero Droids, now 20% off
- LEGO prepares for 2018 with announcement of 6 new holiday-themed BrickHeadz kits