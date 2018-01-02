Apple ID login now required to check AppleCare warranty coverage for your devices

[Update: Apple has changed its page back to allowing users to check their device’s warranty status without logging in with an Apple ID.]

In an update to its warranty coverage utility, Apple now requires users to log in with the Apple ID associated with a device before being able to check its warranty coverage status.

Previously, users could check the warranty of an iPhone using just its serial number or IMEI. This was especially useful for second-hand buyers.

Try Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

The change comes as part of a design overhaul to the support page.

The old http://checkcoverage.apple.com URL now redirects to the new My Support portal.

This portal lists all devices associated with the Apple ID, allowing users to simply click on them to check their coverage.

The site also includes helpful alerts about AppleCare deadlines, such as a notification reminding iPhone X owners that they only have a few days left to add AppleCare+.

The My Support portal also lists recent activity regarding repairs or support sessions within the last three months.

Before the changes, second-hand buyers could use the AppleCare coverage checker utility as a way to see if a device being sold online (through eBay etcetera) was as described.

However, this was never a foolproof method. A known scam would see the seller apply for an AppleCare protection plan, and let the buyer check its validity, only to refund the plan and cancel after the sale was confirmed.

Still, it is now harder to find out the coverage status of devices including those owned by friends and family as it requires the Apple ID username and password. For an individual owner, the new My Support experience is greatly improved.

You can also check the same coverage details using the Apple Support app for iOS.

You can now check hardware coverage for all of your devices in the Apple Support app. Just select a device to see if it's still covered. Download the app here: https://t.co/tZr6Rfw8Ai pic.twitter.com/EVt7UU55cV — Apple Support (@AppleSupport) January 1, 2018

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: