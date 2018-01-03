How to track ‘bomb cyclone’ winter storm Grayson on iOS

The huge winter storm named Grayson is hitting Florida, South Carolina, and more and is expected to affect most of the East Coast. Here are some of the best ways to keep an eye on the storm, and we’ll explain the intense sounding “bomb cyclone” phenomenon too.

Grayson is bringing freezing rain, sleet, and snow to Florida all the way up to New York with a possibility of up to 8 inches of snow in Savannah, Georgia. While this storm may bring severe weather to many areas, especially regions that normally don’t normally see ice and snow, a bomb cyclone isn’t as scary as it sounds.

Popular Science has a good explainer on the phenomenon.

The official term is explosive cyclogenesis, or bombogenesis which—in addition to being my new favorite word—is actually really common. The ‘bombing’ occurs when a low pressure system’s central pressure falls 24 millibars in 24 hours or less.

As far as keeping an eye on the storm and staying safe, it’s most helpful to use a weather app besides the default iOS option. While you can tap the tiny The Weather Channel icon in the bottom left corner to see current local warnings, other apps are more useful.

The free app from The Weather Channel, or options from Dark Sky, or CARROT Weather provide a more detailed and comprehensive look at local weather and storms (and humor in the case of CARROT Weather).

While it may be too late depending on your circumstances to pick up some of these items, some useful gear to ride out storms more smoothly include affordable power banks from Anker, battery backups from APS, and portable generators.

As always during severe weather, if you don’t need to travel, make sure to stay home and keep safe and warm!

