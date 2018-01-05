Cosmetics company is making a $50 iPhone accessory to sell you more products

iPhone accessories can do some amazing things in the area of medical diagnosis. But if there’s one thing nobody needs it’s an accessory that shows you a 30x magnified view of your skin in order to sell you beauty products …

The Verge reports that Johnson & Johnson brand Neutrogena will launch the scanner at CES next week.

The SkinScanner product was made in partnership with a New York-based company called Fitskin. It’s a tool that slides onto the top of your iPhone and uses 12 LED lights and a 30x magnification lens to capture an up-close image of your skin. It also has a moisture sensor, around the rim of the lens. You open the app, press the device right onto your face, and take a series of images. Glamour shots these are not: these are close-up readings of your skin’s moisture levels, wrinkles, and pore size.

Once it has taken its ridiculously-magnified image of your every skin imperfection, it will give you a score out of 100 and then, naturally, recommend the Neutrogena products you need to fix the problems it will undoubtedly diagnose.

It will apparently start its mission of making women feel insecure about their skin in the summer, charging them $50 for the privilege.

