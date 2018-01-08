9to5Toys Lunch Break: iMac Pro $4,750, MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar $800 off, GoPro HERO6 $399, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
iMac Pro sees first discount, drops to $4,750 shipped from $5,000
Apple’s 2016 MacBook Pro 512GB w/ Touch Bar is $800 off: $1,999 shipped (Tax NY/NJ only)
GoPro HERO6 12MP camera with 4K60 and 1080p240 drops to $399 shipped
Anker celebrates CES w/ new deals from $11: PowerCore batteries, Lightning cables, more
Hyper offers 9to5 readers 20% off all USB-C hubs using code 9to5mac
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones (multiple colors) under $200 shipped
iTunes offers 10 popular films for $20 from each decade (up to $80 value)
iTunes New Year’s Movie Bundle Sale has new 4K titles, classics and more
OTTTD Over The Top Tower Defense for iOS now down to just $1 (Reg. $3)
- Starborn Anarkist space shooter now free on the App Store (Reg. $3)
- The 7th Guest horror-puzzle game now free for first time on iOS (Reg. $5)
- Evoland action-adventure game for iOS now down to $2 (Reg. $5)
- Deliciously Ella plant-based recipe app hits all-time low at $2 (Reg. $4)
MORE NEW DEALS:
Snag Jabra’s fully wireless Elite Sport earbuds for $150 shipped, a $100 savings
- Insignia 50-inch Roku 4K Ultra HDTV for $350 (Reg. $450)
- Add the 28-inch Dell 4K Monitor to your desk for $130 off, now $270 shipped
- iDevices Instinct in-wall switch has built-in Alexa capabilities, more
- Score WD’s 8TB easystore USB 3.0 Desktop Hard Drive for $160 shipped (Reg. $220)
- Command your home theater w/ Logitech’s Harmony Smart Control for $70 (Reg. $90)
- CyberPower 1325VA UPS keeps up to 12 devices running for $125 (Reg. $190)
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Jump Starter w/ 400A & 12000mAh Portable Charger $45, more
- Protect your MacBook on-the-go w/ this felt sleeve for $8 Prime shipped
- Get any one movie rental for $1 at Google Play this month
- Save 20% on newly-released 2018 LEGO sets from $12: Star Wars, Technic, Creator, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Super Mario Maker $25, Assassin’s Creed Origins $32, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Gym Hero Pro, OTTTD, more
- Xbox One X 1TB console + Overwatch GOTY Edition for $460 shipped ($80+ off)
- CleanEmail Helps You Start the Year at Inbox Zero, Lifetime Subscriptions $60 (Orig. $250)
- Anker brings Alexa and PowerIQ charging to any vehicle with the new Roav Viva
- Sennheiser unveils BeatsX competitor at CES 2018 + more headphones
- Linksys announces new Xbox WRT Gaming router, budget Velop mesh Wi-Fi options
- Kano makes CES debut with brand new STEM camera kit + more
- Tipeye 3D Doodler Printing Pen with LCD Display for kids only $24 (Reg. $40)
- Mymanu’s Click+ truly wireless headphones offer live translations for up to 37 languages
- Elgato unveils the Eve Room and Button, 2 new additions to its lineup of HomeKit devices
- ECOVACS brings voice control, laser scan mapping, more to new robotic cleaners at CES
- New Tile partnerships will allow you to find your lost Bose headphones, Samsonite suitcases & more [Video]
- Make healthy French Fries at home with Philips Airfryer: $120 shipped
- Velcro Brand Industrial Strength Hook/Loop Fasteners down to $12.50 Prime shipped
- Build mass without (much) cash: Save 25% on CAP barbell/fitness products, $13-$230 shipped
- H20 Sale! Water dispensers and ice makers 20% off, today only: $80-$146 shipped
- Amazon 1-day vitamins sale 30% off: Optimum Nutrition Multivitamins under $10, more
- J.Crew is offering up to 75% off original prices with deals from $4 during its Clearance Event
- H&M is taking up to 80% off during its Winter Blowout Sale with 1,600 new items added
- Reebok is taking 25% off all running footwear and apparel w/ sneakers from $45
NEW PRODUCTS:
Kohler unwraps gorgeous Alexa-enabled Verdera Mirror, new Konnect smart platform
Toshiba debuts Symbio, a 6-in-1 smart home hub w/ Alexa, a 1080p camera, and more
Get the most unique iPhone/MacBook around w/ custom ColorWare skins: exclusive 20% off
- Vobot is bringing a wake-up light with Alexa to CES 2018
- XYZ takes 3D printing to the next level at CES 2018: Pen Cool, Nano, more
- The LifeProof FRE protective case for iPhone X is now available for purchase
- Mad Catz makes triumphant return following bankruptcy w/ new wireless gaming gear
- Cubroid will introduce its new Smart Robot CURO at CES 2018 next week
- TiVo looks ahead with ‘Next-Gen Platform’ featuring cloud-based content curation
- Roku teases upcoming voice assistant and audio streaming platform ahead of CES
- Mophie intros 22000mAh powerstation AC to charge MacBooks, more on-the-go
- Netgear extends your Wi-Fi to the backyard w/ the new Orbi Outdoor Satellite
- Budget-friendly accessories to workout from home, all under $30
- Hermès has a new $68,000 foosball table, which no one probably needs
- LG details impressive 88-inch 8K OLED display ahead of CES 2018
- GE teases its CES plans with Siri-enabled smart ceiling light, wall switch and more
- Here are the newest LG Smart Speakers heading to CES next week
- Fan project adds 80 new levels to New Super Mario Bros, available now
- Review: Technic BMW R 1200 GS Adventure is a sturdy kit and an even more solid bargain
- Suzy Snooze is an all-in-one sleep aid/monitor for babies and toddlers
- Introducing the ‘world’s smallest mobile phone’ that actually works as a backup
- Save or splurge winter fashion items with prices starting at $15
- Jerry and the gang assemble in an upcoming Seinfeld point & click adventure game
- Amazon saw record sales during the holiday season with more than 4-million Prime sign-ups
- These smart home gadgets take your new Amazon Echo or Google Home to the next level
- PITTA is the first all-in-one transformative 4K selfie drone
- Carry-on essentials to have while traveling this holiday season
- Fat Shark’s new starter kit brings first-person view drone racing to the mainstream
- iKeyp unveils new Bolt Smart Safe ahead of CES 2018 w/ app control, more
- Alexa dominated 2017, but what’s ahead for Amazon’s voice assistant?
- Apollo is the ‘World’s First USB-C Power Bank’ to recharge in just 20 minutes
- Rad Power Bikes opens pre-orders for its 2018 inventory, starting at $1,499
- Vehroot Shelf lets you mount a phone or tablet as your car stereo
- Wink integrates with Sonos to automatically play music throughout your smart home
- Control all your services/streaming boxes with the Caavo voice remote & hub