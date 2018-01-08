Abode introduces Iota DIY HomeKit security system at CES 2018

Several HomeKit-compatible security accessories have already made their way to market, but today Abode Systems has entered the space with a DIY option called Iota.

Tweetbot For iOS

The Iota system is intended to enable a level of flexibility not offered by other security systems, by letting users build out a custom network of accessories using a central gateway device. The gateway includes a 1080p HD camera and Z-Wave, ZigBee, and RF connectivity support, in addition to working with HomeKit. This means that users can control their security system using the iOS Home app or Siri. Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant are also supported.

Out of the box, Abode says that Iota will have native app support for many major smart home brands, including Nest, Ecobee, Phillips Hue, and LifX. Ongoing pro-level home monitoring plans will also be available. Here’s how Abode describes the service:

Users can activate professional monitoring through the patented on-demand feature in their mobile app and be protected by a UL-Listed monitoring center. Plans are available in three or seven-day increments for quick vacations and trips, or on a monthly and annual basis. Integrated battery backup ensures iota stays connected even in 10+ hour power outages and optional 4G/LTE cellular backup is available as an add on to ensure iota stays connected at all times.

Iota is expected to be available in Q1 of 2018, at a price of $329. Existing Abode customers wishing to upgrade will receive details on the upgrade path in coming months.

You can keep up with all of the news out of Las Vegas with our CES 2018 Guide.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: