Zagg unveils new Rugged Book keyboard case w/ military-grade protection for iPad

Zagg today has unveiled its latest iPad accessory, a new wireless keyboard and detachable case combo called the Rugged Book. The accessory maker says this keyboard is available for the 9.7-inch iPad Pro, the iPad Air, and the budget $329 iPad…

The Rugged Book meets the “military drop test standard” and can survive drops from up to 6 feet 6 inches. In addition to the rugged and protective design, the Rugged Book also packs many of the same features as other Zagg keyboards.

For instance, there’s multi-device pairing for seamlessly switching between different devices. Furthermore, the keyboard is back-lit in not one, but seven colors, making it easy to use in the dark. The Rugged Book is also incredibly versatile, offering four different modes.

Provides four modes for total versatility, including book, keyboard, case and video modes

Features laptop-style keys, backlit in seven colors for a comfortable typing experience, even in low-light conditions

Features four layers of durable construction that meet military drop-test standard, allowing it to withstand drops from up to 6 feet 6 inches

Metal plate under detachable keyboard provides on-the-go users a sturdy typing surface

With rechargeable batteries that last up to two years between charges and built-in magnets activate the keyboard’s sleep/wake function to preserve battery life between charges

With multi-device pairing, users can connect to two devices and easily toggle back and forth.

Zagg seems to be targeting a certain market with the Rugged Book, hence it only being compatible with the 9.7-inch iPads. Most likely, the company figures people with the 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros aren’t necessarily the primary market for a “rugged” keyboard case.

The Zagg Rugged Book is available now for $129.99.

