Zagg unveils new Rugged Book keyboard case w/ military-grade protection for iPad

Zagg today has unveiled its latest iPad accessory, a new wireless keyboard and detachable case combo called the Rugged Book. The accessory maker says this keyboard is available for the 9.7-inch iPad Pro, the iPad Air, and the budget $329 iPad…
The Rugged Book meets the “military drop test standard” and can survive drops from up to 6 feet 6 inches. In addition to the rugged and protective design, the Rugged Book also packs many of the same features as other Zagg keyboards.
For instance, there’s multi-device pairing for seamlessly switching between different devices. Furthermore, the keyboard is back-lit in not one, but seven colors, making it easy to use in the dark. The Rugged Book is also incredibly versatile, offering four different modes.
- Provides four modes for total versatility, including book, keyboard, case and video modes
- Features laptop-style keys, backlit in seven colors for a comfortable typing experience, even in low-light conditions
- Features four layers of durable construction that meet military drop-test standard, allowing it to withstand drops from up to 6 feet 6 inches
- Metal plate under detachable keyboard provides on-the-go users a sturdy typing surface
- With rechargeable batteries that last up to two years between charges and built-in magnets activate the keyboard’s sleep/wake function to preserve battery life between charges
- With multi-device pairing, users can connect to two devices and easily toggle back and forth.
Zagg seems to be targeting a certain market with the Rugged Book, hence it only being compatible with the 9.7-inch iPads. Most likely, the company figures people with the 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros aren’t necessarily the primary market for a “rugged” keyboard case.
The Zagg Rugged Book is available now for $129.99.
