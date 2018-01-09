SanDisk announces 1TB USB-C flash drive, says world’s smallest

Tech companies have been relatively slow to offer USB-C flash drives suitable for use with the MacBook and MacBook Pro, but SanDisk is making up for this with a massive 1TB model.

The company says that it’s the world’s smallest USB key of this capacity, in part made possible by the more compact USB-C connector …

NordVPN

However, while SanDisk has got as far as showing off a working prototype at CES, The Verge reports there’s as yet no word on either pricing or availability. The company took the same tack when announcing the world’s first 1TB SDXC card back in 2016.

Given that 1TB portable SSDs go for somewhere in the $300-350 range, we can likely expect the USB key to go for more on the basis of the more compact form-factor.

External SSDs are gradually starting to take over from spinning metal drives, but there’s still a significant price differential at present. We’ve reviewed a couple of interesting ones – the highly-compact Samsung T5, and the ultra-secure iStorage diskAshur 2.

Photo: Engadget

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: