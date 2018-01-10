Hands-on with First Alert’s Safe & Sound HomeKit smoke alarm & speaker at CES 2018 [Video]

First Alert, known best for its home safety devices, has been a relatively early adopter of support for new Apple protocols. The company previously introduced the Onelink Smoke & Carbon Monoxide Detector with support for HomeKit, and this year at CES 2018 is showing off a new product that combines the safety features of a smart smoke detector with the home convenience of an AirPlay 2 speaker.

We stopped at First Alert’s booth to see (and hear) the new accessory in person.

Like the original Onelink, the new Safe & Sound features a low-profile, white exterior with a glowing LED ring to indicate its status and act as a night light. New, though, is support for Amazon Alexa and soon Google Assistant, allowing you to control the device’s built-in AirPlay 2 speaker.

Even in the crowded halls of CES, the speaker was able to cut through the noise and be heard, an impressive feat for a device so small. The Safe & Sound probably won’t replace your home stereo system, but it’s a nice compliment to any room. Thanks to AirPlay 2, you’ll be able to use multiple Safe & Sound devices together with multi-room audio.

Check out our first look at the new Safe & Sound below. The device will retail for $249.99. You can keep up with all of the news out of Las Vegas with our CES 2018 Guide.

