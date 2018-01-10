Hands-on with Nanoleaf’s new square light panels and dodecahedron remote [Video]

Nanoleaf, makers of popular HomeKit-compatible ambient lighting panels, made two significant announcements at this year’s CES in Las Vegas. Both a 12-sided, customizable remote control and brand new square lighting panels debuted on the show floor. We stopped by Nanoleaf’s booth for a full hands-on demonstration.

Just like Nanoleaf’s triangular panels, the company’s square panels can be customized and controlled through the use of Apple’s Home app for iOS. The panels can also be linked together – with an expanded limit of up to 1000 – for a truly immersive experience.

If you’d prefer to control your lights without your iPhone close by, the new Nanoleaf remote offers a unique solution. By turning the remote to whichever face you’d like, you can control the visualizations displayed on your panels. Each side of the remote can be customized to your liking.

Nanoleaf has announced that its remote will go on sale in spring for $50. You can sign up for pre-orders now.

Keep up with all of the news out of Las Vegas with our CES 2018 Guide and check out our Best of CES 2018 Awards.