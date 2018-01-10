Pokémon GO will no longer run on older iPhones & iPads as of the next update

Niantic has announced that Pokémon GO will no longer run on the iPhone 5/5C and older iPads as of the next update …

Only devices able to run iOS 11 will in future be supported. This also means that the game will no longer run on the iPad 2, 3rd or 4th generation iPads and the 1st gen iPad mini.

The company says that this is because older models won’t have enough power to run the next release of the game.

In an upcoming update to Pokémon GO, we will end support for Apple devices not capable of upgrading to iOS 11, such as iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c models. This change is a result of improvements to Pokémon GO that push the application beyond the capabilities of the operating systems on such devices. This change will take effect on 02/28/2018. After that date, Trainers using affected devices may no longer be able to access their Pokémon GO accounts from that device, or use their PokéCoins or other items in their Bags. They will need to switch to a supported device to continue playing Pokémon GO.

Attempting to sign in on an older device after the update will display a message informing you that you need to switch to a supported model.

The company announced last month that it would be using ARKit to support hyper-realistic Pokémon on iOS devices.

