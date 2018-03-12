Apple Maps now includes bike sharing data for more than 175 cities

Apple has added the ability to find bike sharing stations in its Maps app much more easily as it has integrated new data in over 175 cities. The update comes as Apple has struck a deal with data company Ito World.

As reported by TechCrunch, Apple was able to seamlessly include information for many bike sharing services by integrating the data from Ito World, instead of doing the work on its own.

Apple Maps started including bike sharing data about a year ago with a different partnership, but it was in limited to New York City, Paris, and London. Today’s update brings the handy information to over 175 cities in 36 countries.

As TechCrunch notes Apple Maps doesn’t show bike availability or empty spots for now, but hopefully that will come soon. Users will still want to continue using dedicated apps for various bike sharing devices, but this is a nice update for Apple Maps nonetheless.

To try the feature out for yourself, type “bike sharing” in the search field for the option to find out what’s nearby.

