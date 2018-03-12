Apple releases macOS 10.13.4 beta 5 for developers

[Update: The fifth public beta for macOS 10.13.4 is now available in addition to the developer beta.]
Apple has released macOS 10.13.4 beta 5 for registered developers to test on compatible Macs. We’ll dig in to the new version and detail changes below.
AirPods
Beta 1
- New Privacy explainer included in macOS
- 32-bit app warning starting now
- New ‘Ink Cloud’ wallpaper on all Macs, previously iMac Pro only
- Messages in the Cloud is opt-in on High Sierra, requires checking a box
Beta 2-3
- iBooks Mac app renamed Books to match iOS (iBooks Author is a Mac App Store app so it likely won’t change until the beta cycle ends )
New in Beta 5
Refresh for updates. Also share tips at tips@9to5mac or zac@9to5mac.com and on Twitter @9to5macand @apollozac.