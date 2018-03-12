Apple releases macOS 10.13.4 beta 5 for developers

- Mar. 12th 2018 10:02 am PT

[Update: The fifth public beta for macOS 10.13.4 is now available in addition to the developer beta.]

Apple has released macOS 10.13.4 beta 5 for registered developers to test on compatible Macs. We’ll dig in to the new version and detail changes below.

AirPods

Beta 1

Beta 2-3

  • iBooks Mac app renamed Books to match iOS (iBooks Author is a Mac App Store app so it likely won’t change until the beta cycle ends )

New in Beta 5

 

