watchOS 4.3 beta 5 for Apple Watch developers now available

Apple has released watchOS 4.3 beta 5 for registered developers to test on Apple Watch. We’ll dig in to the new version and detail changes below.

AirPods

New in watchOS 4.3

Beta 1-2

‘Apple Watch’ now ‘Speaker’ in Control Center AirPlay

iPhone Music control restored in Music app on Apple Watch, can AirPlay from iPhone to AirPlay speakers from Apple Watch control

New charging animation

Portrait orientation for Nightstand Mode (clearly for AirPower)

Beta 3

New animation when launching apps that need to load (hard to capture on Series 3!)

New alert style when unlocking Macs with Apple Watch

See our hands-on video with the original below:

New in Beta 5

Clock

Resolved Issues

The battery complication no longer reports remaining battery percentage in increments of 5. (36558500)

Weather

Resolved Issues

Weather will now report information for Greater China. (37331232)