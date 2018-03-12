watchOS 4.3 beta 5 for Apple Watch developers now available

- Mar. 12th 2018 1:00 pm PT

Apple has released watchOS 4.3 beta 5 for registered developers to test on Apple Watch. We’ll dig in to the new version and detail changes below.

AirPods

New in watchOS 4.3

Beta 1-2

  • ‘Apple Watch’ now ‘Speaker’ in Control Center AirPlay
  • iPhone Music control restored in Music app on Apple Watch, can AirPlay from iPhone to AirPlay speakers from Apple Watch control
  • New charging animation
  • Portrait orientation for Nightstand Mode (clearly for AirPower)

Beta 3

  • New animation when launching apps that need to load (hard to capture on Series 3!)
  • New alert style when unlocking Macs with Apple Watch

See our hands-on video with the original below:

New in Beta 5

Clock

Resolved Issues

  • The battery complication no longer reports remaining battery percentage in increments of 5. (36558500)

Weather

Resolved Issues

  • Weather will now report information for Greater China. (37331232)

