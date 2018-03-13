Another report suggests that AirPower wireless charging mat slated to launch sometime in March

AirPower is Apple’s solution to wirelessly charging multiple devices at the same time, on a single mat. The company originally announced the mat back in September, alongside the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, and iPhone X.

While not official, the company is also slated to launch a new wirelessly charging AirPods case alongside AirPower. The charging mat will support iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, iPhone X, Apple Watch Series 3, and the new AirPods case.

We’ve heard rumblings that the mat will launch in March, and a new report from Digitimes supports this. The report states that Apple’s “charging pad” will launch “by the end of March.”

While us Apple nerds would justify Apple doing a whole event with AirPower being mentioned, it’s more likely that Apple will push AirPower, and the AirPods charging case as a press release. The report says that AirPower will be capable of charging up to 3 devices at once, with a maximum output of 29W, enough to provide two iPhones with the current limit of 7.5W.

It is believed that Apple may ship the 29W USB-C power brick in the box, which would bring up the price of AirPower substantially. Pair that with a USB-C to Lightning cable, and the price of AirPower will be $80 minimum. However, previous reports suggest that AirPower will be priced anywhere between $150-$200 in the U.S.

How much would you pay for AirPower? Let us know in the comments below.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: