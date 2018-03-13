260,000 AmazonBasics portable power banks recalled after incidents of property damage and a chemical burn

Amazon has today recalled six different models of its AmazonBasics portable power banks, including a total of 260,000 units. This comes after some units have caused property damage and in one case, a chemical burn.

Spotted by Macrumors, the details of the company’s recall are available on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website.

Amazon will be providing refunds to customers with affected products. If you have an AmazonBasics portable power bank, look for the product ID number on the back of the unit and compare it to the recall information.

So far Amazon reports 53 incidents in which the power banks have been overheating, one including a chemical burn, and four that saw property damage.

For details on how to file an incident report and claim your refund, head to the recall page here.

While there’s always a risk of overheating and thermal events with batteries of all kinds, these highly rated Anker portable battery options may be a good choice after getting a refund for your defective one.

