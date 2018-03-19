Latest Canary app update adds support for masking for Flex users

In the latest version of the Canary app, version 2.14.0, the company will be rolling out a new masking feature that allows users to block certain areas of the Canary’s field of view. This allows for the Canary to ignore motion or activity in certain areas and could be crucial for cameras placed in areas with pets, for example.

The update will be available to all users who own the Canary Flex outdoor camera. With masking and Flex, users will be able to block out portions where there may be wild animals, a busy drive way, etc. Users will be able to adjust masking through Canary’s own app.

Masking was released late last year, to the majority of the Canary lineup. With Flex support added, masking is now available to all users of the Canary ecosystem.

Since we released Masking, we’ve heard from a number of Canary Flex users, requesting Masking for their outdoor camera, and today’s the day! We’re also happy to report that Masking is a free feature – available now across all devices and to all users.

Canary Flex is an outdoor security camera that supports Amazon Alexa for smart assistant features. The connected-camera is available for $199, with other cameras in the line-up starting at $99, including indoor cameras. It’s worth noting that Canary does not support HomeKit at this time.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: