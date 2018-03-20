ElevationLab launches CordDock for iPhone, a unique hybrid dock and MFi Lightning cable solution

ElevationLab has today released its newest iPhone accessory, CordDock. The idea behind this product is an iPhone stand that allows users to dock and undock their iPhone easily while effortlessly being able to choose to keep it charging/syncing via an included MFi Lightning cable or to disconnect it totally. Video and more details after the break.

ElevationLab is known for making sharp, high quality accessories for Apple products. We reviewed the company’s ElevationDock 4 and were really impressed.

This latest creation looks like a slick iteration on the some of the standout features of ElevationDock 4 with a new twist. CordDock includes an adjustable backpad for use with cases or without, a nanopad base to allow for one-handed undocking, and a built-in MFi Lightning cable.

However what’s new is the ability to pull up to remove your iPhone completely or rotate it forward to undock your iPhone, but keep in connected to the Lightning cable.

What seems most impressive is the pricing ElevationLab was able to achieve here. Priced at $39 for a single CordDock, or $99 for a 3-pack, this seems like a solid deal, especially since it includes a woven nylon MFi Lightning cable.

Here are the specs for the new ElevationLab CordDock:

Combines the benefits of a cord, with the benefits of a dock, in one ultra-compact design.

Directions: Pull up to undock one-handed like normal. Or rotate forward to take the cord with you!

Tiny footprint – it’s the smallest dock for iPhone.

Adjusts to fit cases up to 4mm thick (that’s most cases except Otterbox).

Minimal matte finish. Machined stainless steel & reinforced polymer construction. The NanoPad bottom locks to smooth surfaces with micro air-suction (not adhesive).

Apple MFi certified with an Apple-made connector.

Charges 2-3x faster than Qi wireless & you can freely pick up your iPhone while charging.

CordDock was years of engineering, prototyping, and testing to work well and be durable. Patent pending. If you like it as much as we do, there’s a shot it could be your favorite accessory for iPhone.

We’ll be going hands on with CordDock as soon as possible to let you know how it stacks up against ElevationDock4 and other options on the market.

For a closer look and to see how it works, check out the video and images below.