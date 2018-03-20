Trello iOS app sees major update with multi-select support, Custom Fields Power-Up, drag and drop, more

Trello, the popular app for home and work organization and project management has released a major update for its iOS app today. The refresh brings its Custom Fields Power-Up functionality, clickable links in checklists and comments, multi-select and drag and drop support, and more.

In the first major app update for iOS since October of last year, this release offers users a wealth of new features.

Here are the release notes:

Major features for 4.1.8

The Custom Fields Power-Up is now available on mobile! Organize information in exciting new ways with custom fields on your cards for dates, text and numerical values, drop down lists, and checkboxes.

Take a look at the beautiful new due date selector with buttons for Today, +Week, +Month for quicker navigation through dates, because who has time to spare?

Links to Trello cards and boards in descriptions, actions, and notifications now show their names and a Trello icon instead of just a raw URL.

Links in checklists and comments are now clickable. Click! Click!

Multi-select support when adding attachments means you can now attach more documents at once.

Added support for iOS 11 Drag Drop means you can now drag attachments onto cards from other apps on iPad.

Major scrolling performance improvements on the card back.

More iPhone X fixes.

Support for iOS 11 Smart Invert Colors

Trello also mentions that it is axing its Apple Watch app, although alerts from the iOS app will still be available on Apple Watch.

To focus on bringing you the best iOS app experience we’ve decided to remove the Trello Watch App. Don’t worry, though, you will still be able to receive all of your awesome Trello notifications on the Apple Watch through the iOS app. In the coming months we’ll be adding a bunch of exciting new features to the iOS app.

Another big update in this release is the Custom Fields Power-Up which brings a lot of flexibility and functionality.

Today, we are excited to unveil the Custom Fields Power-Up for mobile, bringing you endless new ways to accessorize your cards with fields text, numbers, checkboxes, dropdown menus, and dates. Find the perfect fit of form and functionality that your team needs to look fresh: Add text and numerical values, such as contact info or order numbers.

Input specific start and end dates for jobs to complete.

Include a drop down list of choices (like which fabrics to use).

Add a checkbox to cards, because nothing is more satisfying than checking a box complete.

View field data on the front of cards for that at-a-glance flare.

Trello is a free download from the App Store with in app purchases and several subscription tiers. You can use a limited version of the app for free, while paid plans start from $4.99/month and go up to $10 and $20/month for business plans.

