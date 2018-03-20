tvOS 11.3 beta 6 for Apple TV developers now available

Apple has released tvOS 11.3 beta 6 for registered developers to test on Apple TV (fourth-gen) and Apple TV 4K. We’ll dig in to the new version and detail changes below.
New in tvOS 11.3
Beta 1-2
- Apple TV shows up in Home app with tvOS 11.3, doesn’t work as hub for automation and remote access without tvOS 11.3 on iOS 11.3, AirPlay 2 also working
- Apple TV (fourth gen) now supports frame rate matching, previously required Apple TV 4K
- Match Content has been improved per release notes
- New Privacy explainer at launch
- Apple TV location now pulls from HomeKit rooms
- See how your data is managed section
Beta 3
- AirPlay 2 support removed, Apple TV no longer appears in Home app for this reason
New in Beta 6
