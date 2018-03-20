tvOS 11.3 beta 6 for Apple TV developers now available

- Mar. 20th 2018 10:03 am PT

Apple has released tvOS 11.3 beta 6 for registered developers to test on Apple TV (fourth-gen) and Apple TV 4K. We’ll dig in to the new version and detail changes below.

New in tvOS 11.3

Beta 1-2

  • Apple TV shows up in Home app with tvOS 11.3, doesn’t work as hub for automation and remote access without tvOS 11.3 on iOS 11.3, AirPlay 2 also working 
  • Apple TV (fourth gen) now supports frame rate matching, previously required Apple TV 4K
  • Match Content has been improved per release notes
  • New Privacy explainer at launch
  • Apple TV location now pulls from HomeKit rooms
  • See how your data is managed section

Beta 3

  • AirPlay 2 support removed, Apple TV no longer appears in Home app for this reason

New in Beta 6

