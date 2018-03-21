Instagram update brings hashtags and profile links to bios, may copy Snapchat QR codes

Instagram has today released an update that brings two new features to the social media platform: the ability to add hashtags and profile links to a user’s bio.

Instagram shared the update in a blog post:

Today, we’re introducing hashtag and profile links in bio, a new way to express yourself and the things you care about. Now when you include a # or @ in your bio, they become live links that lead to a hashtag page or another profile.

These new updates build on the social media service previously allowing users to follow hashtags in their main feed.

Here’s how to use the new features:

To add a hashtag or profile link in your bio, just tap on Edit Profile and go to the bio section. When you type a # or @, you will see a list of recommended hashtags and accounts in the typeahead. Once you select the hashtags and accounts you want, they will automatically be linked in your bio.

Instagram notes that when you link a profile in your bio, that user will receive an alert and will have the option to remove it if they would like.

Also, as reported by TechCrunch, Instagram looks like it may soon copy Snapchat’s QR code feature. Assets of QR code functionality were recently found in the Android app. Dubbed “Nametag scan” in the files, the potential feature could let users scan QR codes to open profiles of individual or even businesses.

The social media service declined to comment on the this feature to TechCrunch.

