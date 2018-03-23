There are a variety of scenarios where it’s helpful to create a PDF version of a webpage or article. While doing this on a Mac may be more widely known, there’s an easy shortcut on iOS for the functionality as well.

It can be easy to overlook some of the options in the iOS share sheet, particularly on iPhone. And that’s exactly where you’ll find the button to create a PDF from a webpage

How to save webpages as PDFs and annotate on iPhone & iPad

Once on the webpage or article you’d like to convert, tap the share sheet icon If you don’t see Create PDF, swipe from right to left over the icons like Add Bookmark, Add to Reading List, etc. Tap Create PDF Tap the markup icon if you’d like to annotate your PDF Tap Done in the top left corner and choose where you’d like to save the file

Here are some images of what the process looks like:

When it comes to choosing a location to save your PDF, note that you’ll need Pages or another compatible app to be able to choose the On My iPhone option.

