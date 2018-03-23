Apple hosting Teacher Tuesday event at Michigan Avenue store in Chicago

Ahead of their event on Tuesday, Apple announced a Teacher Tuesday event at its Michigan Avenue store in Chicago. The event will be held at 5PM local time on Tuesday, after the Apple event at 10AM.

The invitation reads:

Join us after the event for an exclusive Teacher Tuesday: Storytelling with Clips featuring musical guest Towkio.

Towkio was born in Chicago, Illinois and actually attended Lane Tech College Prep High School, where the Apple event is being held.

The invitation specifically mentions the Apple event itself, hinting at the possibility of high level Apple execs in attendance, however that is not guaranteed.

Aside from that, the invitation is lacking in detail. However, it will likely be geared towards educators.

Apple is rumored to be working on a low-end iPad with Apple Pencil support. The company also announced a new line of Apple Watch bands for the new season. We expect them to mention the new band collection at the event.

