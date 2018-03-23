MSNBC to air Tim Cook interview on April 6, likely discussing education plans coming next week

- Mar. 23rd 2018 11:21 am PT

Announced via a tweet, Tim Cook will be interviewed by Vox Media’s Recode. The special segment will air on MSNBC on Friday, April 6 at 8PM ET.

The interview will take place in Chicago, IL, the same location where Apple’s education event will be taking place this upcoming Tuesday.

The segment is dubbed, “Revolution: Apple Changing the World” and will focus on Apple’s education efforts, which falls in line with the company’s event on Tuesday.

Swisher and Hayes will talk to Cook about technology’s role in powering learning for the next generation of students

It’s rumored that Apple will be releasing a new low-end iPad with Apple Pencil support. The company also recently announced that it will be rolling out its spring collection of Apple Watch bands.

What are you most excited about for Tuesday, if anything at all? Let us know in the comments below and check out 9to5Mac’s expectations for the event!

Guides

The CEO of Apple
