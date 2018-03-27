Apple announces students to get 200GB of iCloud storage for free

Apple has shared during its education event in Chicago today that student accounts through schools will now get 200GB of iCloud storage for free.

A considerable bump from the current 5GB of free iCloud storage, Apple will be giving the 200GB allotment to every student with a managed Apple ID.

Keep in mind this won’t work like the Apple Music student discount, where any student with a .edu is eligible. The updated 200GB plans are only for students with school provided Apple IDs.

Along with the shortly expected announcements of ClassKit and the Classwork App, Apple is looking to encourage schools to dive further into its ecosystem with the 200GB iCloud storage upgrade.

