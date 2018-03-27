Apple launches new spring-inspired Leather Sleeve and Smart Cover colors for 10.5-inch iPad Pro

Apple has released new spring-infused colors two popular 10.5-inch iPad Pro accessories — the Leather Sleeve and Smart Cover.

The Leather Sleeve is a high quality, all leather product with a slot for Apple Pencil storage. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro also features a first party Leather Sleeve accessory, but these two new colors appear exclusive to the smaller, and likely more popular, 10.5-inch iPad Pro.

Along with the Leather Sleeve colors, Apple has also introduced two Smart Covers for the iPad Pro featuring new colors.

The new Leather Sleeve colors include Electric Blue and Soft Pink — both featuring a spring-inspired soft hue. These two colors join the already existing taupe, pink fuchsia, midnight blue, saddle brown, black, and red colors.

The new Smart Cover colors include Lemonade, and Red Raspberry. These colors join the existing white, charcoal gray, blue cobalt, rose red, ultra violet, midnight blue, pink sand, and red colors.

The Leather Sleeve retails for $129, while the Smart Cover goes for $49. As noted in our hands-on review of the Leather Sleeve, it’s possible to fit a Smart Cover-protected iPad Pro inside of the Leather Sleeve with no issue. It’s even possible to fit a Smart Keyboard combination inside with third-party rear cover, but it’s a fairly tight fit.

If you want storage for your Apple Pencil, but aren’t keen on dropping $129 for the Leather Sleeve, Apple is also selling its Apple Pencil Case with updated electric blue and soft pink colors.

Do you use a Leather Sleeve, Smart Cover, or Smart Keyboard with your iPad Pro? Sound off in the comments below with your thoughts on the new color options.

