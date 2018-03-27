Best Apple-friendly deals from eBay’s one-day 15% off sitewide sale

Earlier today, eBay launched a one-day sale that takes 15% off sitewide through 11PM EST tonight. While there is plenty to sort through here, we wanted to briefly highlight the best Apple-friendly deals we’ve found over at 9to5Toys. This coupon code is limited to one use per customer. You can find additional details here. Our top picks are below.
Apple |
- Apple Watch Series 3 GPS sees rare price cut
- Get AirPods for: $119 (Geek Squad Cert Refurb, Orig. $159)
- Apple’s prev. gen. 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 32GB now $234
Audio |
- Save $50 on the Sonos PLAYBASE speaker system, today only
- Bose QuietComfort 35 NC Wireless Headphones for $280.50
Smart Home, Accessories, more |
- Nanoleaf Aurora Rhythm Starter Kit for $195.50
- Upgrade your home theater with these smart UHDTVs starting at $399 shipped
- Take $50 off of the newly-released DJI Mavic Air at $749 shipped, today only
- These Samsung 860 EVO SSDs are perfect upgrades to any computer from $123 shipped
- Erase dead zones w/ a Google WiFi 802.11ac mesh network for $221 (Reg. $260+)
- Store it all on the WD easystore 8TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive: $161.50 (Reg. $190)
