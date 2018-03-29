This week’s Apple Pay promo gives you 20% off sporting gear at Fanatics

Apple is continuing its series of weekly Apple Pay promotions, the latest one offering a 20% discount on sporting gear from Fanatics …

The discount is available in both the Fanatics app and on fanatics.com. There’s a minimum spend of $25, and the deal runs from midnight (ET) tonight through to April 4.

Use the coupon code APPLEPAY20 to claim your discount.

Apple does note that some brands and products are excluded from the offer, but doesn’t provide any specifics.

Previous Apple Pay promos have offered discounts on Under Armour, Fandango, Instacart, Dunkin’ Donuts, restaurant delivery apps and more.

The rollout of the mobile wallet service continues, with 25 new banks recently added in the US, plus mobile banking service Bunq in Italy and Spain.

