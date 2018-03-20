Apple Pay expands to 25 more banks in the US, bunq in Italy and Spain

In the second wave of new banks and credit unions, Apple Pay has picked up another 25 partners across the United States. The latest expansion includes several of those banks across the US.

9to5Mac Happy Hour

Latest Apple Pay Banks

American Bank Center

Bank of Akron

Bank of the Valley

Benchmark Community Bank

Cashmere Valley Bank

Central Savings Bank

Citizens Tri-County Bank

Family Savings Credit Union

Fidelity Bank & Trust

Fortifi Bank

Frontier Bank

Gate City Bank

Hickam Federal Credit Union

NBH Bank

New Peoples Bank, Inc

Omega Federal Credit Union

Pacific Horizon Credit Union

Portland Federal Credit Union

Santa Rosa County Federal Credit Union

Security Savings Bank

SouthCrest Bank

St. Mary’s Bank

The Delaware National Bank of Delhi

The Stephenson National Bank & Trust

United Bank (AL)

And around the world, bunq now makes both Italy and Spain’s list. Unfortunately, Apple Pay support in the Netherlands did not pan out as predicted.

What’s New in Apple Pay

Apple Pay will soon arrive in Brazil which will mark the first new country added in 2018. Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed the news last month during Apple’s quarterly earnings call. Timing of the launch is not yet known, but it’s possible it could be timed with iOS 11.3 which is expected in late March.

Apple has also continued to promote Apple Pay through the App Store with in-app discounts that change weekly.

For a bigger picture report card on Apple Pay, read our annual recap of how Apple’s mobile wallet service has changed since last year here, which includes new features like Apple Pay Cash in the US and cash back promotions for Chase Freedom card holders.

We also believe Apple Pay Cash may be coming to more countries soon including Spain and Ireland.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: