Apple Pay Cash now rolling out on iOS 11.2 for non-beta users

Apple Pay Cash is now starting to roll out on iOS 11.2 for iPhone and iPad. Apple Pay Cash lets you send payments to friends and pay in stores and in apps with a virtual debit card from compatible iOS devices.

Apple Pay Cash was originally unveiled back in June at Apple’s developer conference, but the feature missed the initial iOS 11 launch in September. Developer and public beta testers gained access to new feature in iOS 11.2 beta last month, and today marks the official launch.

After you update to iOS 11.2, you can find Apple Pay Cash as an iMessage app in Messages if you have an iPhone or iPad compatible with Apple Pay. You can also send and receive payments with Apple Pay Cash using Siri, and Messages will automatically prompt Apple Pay Cash on messages that mention dollar amounts. Apple Pay Cash is limited to customers in the United States at launch, however, so international customers won’t have access for now.

Sending payments with a debit card or Apple’s virtual debit card is free with Apple Pay Cash, and payments made from a credit card carry the industry standard 3% fee. There’s also a $3,000 limit on individual payments.

Payments received are applied to the virtual debit card in the Wallet app which can be used to make contactless payments in stores as well as in apps and online where Apple Pay is accepted. You can also cash out your Apple Pay Cash balance to your bank account.

Apple Pay Cash for iPhone and iPad requires iOS 11.2 or later. Apple Watch also works with Apple Pay Cash on watchOS 4.2 or later.

iOS 11.2 was released ahead of schedule over the weekend to fix a date issue bug that caused iPhones to crash. While the release notes mentioned Apple Pay Cash as the main new feature, the feature only actually began rolling out to non-beta users today without an additional update.

