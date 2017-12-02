Apple releases iOS 11.2 with date crashing fix, Apple Pay Cash included, other changes

Apple has now released iOS 11.2 at a very strange time of day, on a Saturday, seemingly as the fix for the date looping bug we reported on earlier today. The release notes mention the inclusion of Apple Pay Cash, which enables peer-to-peer payments between friends in the US, but it is not yet live.

Download iOS 11.2 now for your iPad, iPhone and iPad touch. Go to Settings -> Software Update to install it.

The timeline for release of iOS 11.2 has clearly been moved forward to accommodate users affected by the December 2nd date bug, which was causing iPhones to Springboard crash consistently if certain apps using local notifications were installed.

If you are affected by the repeated crashing bug, which started happening for users worldwide after 12:15 AM on December 2nd, you will need to disable notifications as soon as possible as a workaround. You can then jump to Software Update to install the update.

The best way to do this is to enable Do Not Disturb and then change the Silence Setting to always. To do this, open Settings -> Do Not Disturb. Toggle the switch at the top of the screen to on and select the ‘Always’ option in the Silence section below.

If you do not do this, the iPhone may crash whilst the update is still downloading and you may struggle to install iOS 11.2. After iOS 11.2 is successfully running on your device, you can switch these Do Not Disturb options back to their previous settings.

The occurrence of the date bug explains the weird timing of iOS 11.2’s release — this is the first major iOS update ever to be released on a weekend — and also why other billed features aren’t quite ready. For example, the release notes say that iOS 11.2 introduces Apple Pay Cash to send, request and receive money from friends. However, this feature does not appear to be enabled yet (it will be activated server side later).

The release notes for other countries outside of the US include a description of Apple Pay Cash, but Apple has never announced plans to expand to other countries to date. Presumably, if iOS 11.2 hadn’t had to be pushed out so urgently, the release notes would have been more appropriately localized.

This would also explain why the updates for Apple’s other platforms (watchOS, tvOS and macOS) are not yet available. iOS 11.2 has evidently had its release schedule moved forward to combat the date bug crashing. We would expect watchOS 4.2, tvOS 11.2 and macOS 10.3.2 to ship early next week.

iOS 11.2 unlocks 7.5W faster wireless charging for iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X but speed improvements in initial testing appear minor. The update also adds a couple new wallpapers for these phones (including new Live wallpapers on iPhone X).

iOS 11.2 also addresses other high-profile bugs, including a fix that prevented fast number entry into the Calculator app, strange autocorrect suggestions, and other tweaks.

For iPhone X, iOS 11.2 brings a new indicator for Control Center. A new line appears on the lock screen as an additional hint to suggest to users how to activate the gesture on the new phone, with a pull-down on the right side of the notch.