Chase Freedom card now offers 5% cash back for Apple Pay purchases

Chase announced today that it is now offering 5% cash back for Apple Pay purchases made with a linked Chase Freedom credit card for the first time. The offer is available for combined purchases up to $1500 at select merchants and will last for the first three months of 2018.

The company notes that the 5% cash back in select categories is on top of 5% cash back Chase is offering during the quarter for “gas stations and with internet, cable TV and phone service providers, including the likes of AT&T, Verizon, Spotify, Netflix, Hulu, among many other names you might know.”

The fine print on how the offer works below:

You’ll earn unlimited 1% cash back on all purchases. In addition, you’ll earn 4% cash back on up to $1,500 spent in combined purchases in the bonus categories between January 1 to March 31, 2018. That’s a total of 5% cash back, which means you can earn up to $75 cash back ($15 cash back plus your $60 bonus cash back). You must activate your 5% cash back by March 14, 2018 and use your card between January 1 to March 31, 2018 in the bonus categories to earn bonus cash back.

For this specific promo, Chase is also offering the same 5% cash back for other mobile wallet platforms including its own Chase Pay and Apple Pay competitors Samsung Pay and Android Pay.

More info at Chase’s website here.

