First new 2018 iPad deliveries scheduled to arrive tomorrow

Update: Some customers have started receiving their iPad deliveries.

If you ordered a new 2018 iPad, you may want to check your shipment status, as we’ve received word via email that some deliveries are scheduled to arrive tomorrow, March 30th.

iMac Pro: The most powerful Mac ever

Upon ordering, scheduled delivery was listed at the beginning of April, but at least some deliveries will arrive before the end of the month. In store pickup is still not an eligible option, be we are optimistic that this will change within the next few days.

The model that we ordered was a baseline model — a Wi-Fi-only 32GB space gray 2018 iPad. When using Apple’s online order status tool, we’re still seeing an April 2-3 delivery date, but a recent email that we received states that the new iPad will be arriving on Friday, March 30th.

The new $329 iPad, announced at Apple’s education-focused event on Tuesday in Chicago features support for the Apple Pencil, a first for a non-Pro iPad model. Along with Apple Pencil support, the 6th-generation iPad includes a faster A10 processor.

Launching alongside the updated hardware was a major update to the iWork suite, which includes Pages, Numbers, and Keynote. For the first time the iWork apps gain Apple Pencil support, allowing users to draw and use Smart Annotations directly within a document.

Did you order a 2018 iPad? If so, what’s your current delivery status?

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: