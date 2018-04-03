Apple’s drama w/ Jennifer Aniston & Reese Witherspoon swaps showrunners over ‘creative differences’

One of the most highly-antipcated shows in Apple’s arsenal of original content is a morning show drama starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. Variety reports today, however, that the show has undergone a leadership change due to creative differences…

The report explains that Jay Carson had originally been serving as creator and showrunner, but has since parted ways with the unnamed series due to “creative differences.”

Replacing Carson as showrunner is Kerry Ehrin, who has worked on shows such as Friday Night Lights, Parenthood, and Bates Motel. Currently, Ehrin remains under contract with Universal TV, but once that deal ends this spring, she is expected to ink a multi-year contract with Apple.

This isn’t the first time an Apple original content project has been reshuffled. The company’s “Amazing Stories” series lost its showrunner, Bryan Fuller, over creative differences, as well.

Here’s some background on the morning show drama, which draws inspiration from CNN correspondent Brian Stelter’s “Top of the Morning” book:

The series is based on an idea from Ellenberg and will draw background material from CNN senior media correspondent Brian Stelter’s 2013 book “Top of the Morning,” which recounted the recent rivalry between NBC’s “Today” and ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

Details remain sparse on Apple’s original content plans. A report last month indicated that the company is targeting a March 2019 release date for its first TV show. Apple is believed to have 12 projects in the works.

